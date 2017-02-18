Canadian senators campaigning for the recognition of the Pontian Greek Genocide

Canadian senators campaigning for the recognition of the Pontian Greek Genocide

Senators Pana Merchant and…

Israel's game with Trump

Israel's game with Trump

Trump's “new era”…

Open Letter to the President of the Republic of Turkey R. T. Erdogan

Open Letter to the President of the Republic of Turkey R. T. Erdogan

Tα πρώτα διατάγματα του Τραμπ αλλάζουν τα δεδομένα

Tα πρώτα διατάγματα του Τραμπ αλλάζουν τα δεδομένα

Πιστός στο προεκλογικό "συμβόλαιό του με τους…

Trump vs Erdogan: the IMbalance of power and the ongoing battle

Trump vs Erdogan: the IMbalance of power and the ongoing battle

Trump may…

Priebus: I'd love to see the day that the President of theUntied States shows up in Constantinople, at the Patriarchate

Priebus: I'd love to see the day that the President of theUntied States shows up in Constantinople, at the Patriarchate

Remarks by White House Chief…

The future of "Turkish Stream"

The future of "Turkish Stream"

Russia…

Trump is facing its most significant test days before taking office

Trump is facing its most significant test days before taking office

Will he succeed as a…

The Trump agenda on Russia: A former diplomat reveals the secrets

The Trump agenda on Russia: A former diplomat reveals the secrets

Is Trump…

Frontpage Slideshow | Copyright © 2006-2011 JoomlaWorks Ltd.

﻿
  • PDF
    • Εκτύπωση

    Ancient marble sarcophagus to be returned to Greek Consult in New York

    Καταχωρήθηκε από τον/την loukaskoutsikos on . Δημοσιεύθηκε στο News

    A roman-era treasure that was illegally exported from Greece

    Manhattan District Attorney Returns Ancient Sarcophagus to Greek Consulate

    Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and assistant DA Matthew Bogdanos, on Friday will deliver to Consul General of Greece in New York Dr. Constantine Koutras, an ancient marble sarcophagus illegally exported from Greece.

    According to a National Herald report, the Roman sarcophagus that depicts scenes from the Trojan War, was seized by the Manhattan DA from Royal-Athena Galleries.

    The Consul General told the National Herald that he is honored to represent the Hellenic Republic by signing the protocol to receive the sarcophagus and initiate the repatriation process.

    Koutras emphasized that “the return of the sarcophagus is a big and significant step in the efforts of Greece and Hellenism worldwide for the return of the Parthenon Marbles and all other Greek antiquities illegally detained in galleries and museums abroad.“

    At the same time, the consul general expressed his gratitude to District Attorneys Vance and Bogdanos who not only seized the sarcophagus, but will deliver it in the presence of U.S. media including the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, as well as television networks.

    It should be noted that Bogdanos, who is of Greek origin, is also an author and a colonel in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. He is a historical treasure hunter and played a significant role in the rescue of the Baghdad museum treasures.

    In August 2014, Bogdanos handed to the then ambassador of Greece in Washington Christos Panagopoulos five antiquities that were repatriated and now exhibited at the Numismatic Museum of Athens.

    The discovery of the illegally obtained sarcophagus in the antiquities market was made by Dr. Christos Tsirogiannis, a Senior Archaeologist at the Cambridge Archaeological Unit and forensic archaeologist researching antiquities smuggling networks and the market for looted cultural objects.

    Tsirogiannis located the antiquity at the New York gallery. He discovered that the ancient object came from the illegal collection of Italian antiquities smuggler Gianfranco Becchina, and was seized by Italian and Swiss authorities. He then proceeded to notify Interpol and the Manhattan DA office.

    Source

    Σύνδεση