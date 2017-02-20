Canadian senators campaigning for the recognition of the Pontian Greek Genocide

Senators Pana Merchant and…

Israel's game with Trump

Trump's “new era”…

Open Letter to the President of the Republic of Turkey R. T. Erdogan

Tα πρώτα διατάγματα του Τραμπ αλλάζουν τα δεδομένα

Πιστός στο προεκλογικό "συμβόλαιό του με τους…

Trump vs Erdogan: the IMbalance of power and the ongoing battle

Trump may…

Priebus: I'd love to see the day that the President of theUntied States shows up in Constantinople, at the Patriarchate

Remarks by White House Chief…

The future of "Turkish Stream"

Russia…

Trump is facing its most significant test days before taking office

Will he succeed as a…

The Trump agenda on Russia: A former diplomat reveals the secrets

Is Trump…

    Olympia Kyriopoulos: another fellow Greek in space!

    Olympia Kyriopoulos: another fellow Greek in space!

    Ready to fulfill her dreams!

    Greek woman candidate to become an astronaut

    Olympia Kyriopoulos is ready to realize her life dream since a little girl, to become an astronaut! The 35-year will take part in a space mission initiative organized by a German company. If selected she will be the first Greek woman astronaut to travel in space!

    She applied to the German HE SPACE company that started the initiative of the ten-day space mission and ultimately is among the 86 women candidates of the 420 total that had applied.

    She speaks seven foreign languages and has studied mechanical engineering, with a PhD where she studied the conditions of zero gravity. Olympia has a Greek father and a mother from Poland, grew up in Germany and now lives in Zurich and deals with the supporting structure of satellites.

    Source

