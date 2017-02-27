Meet a Muslim: A Cultural Program against Islamophobia



Know Your Neighbor: Multifaith Encounters Helps Americans Learn About and Engage in Interfaith Work



ING's Know Your Neighbor: Multifaith Encounters program is a coalition that brings together some of the most prominent and effective organizations involved in interfaith work, distributing resources and fomenting collaboration. Our webinars in particular allow interfaith organizations to share best practices and inspire other groups to take on similar efforts, helping to expand the reach of interfaith cooperation in the United States. One recent webinar participant had this to say:



"Thank you for hosting this beautiful panel. I found it informative because it helped me to break the isolation I am experiencing in attempting to do this work in the small community I live in. The webinar was great and practical—loved the emphasis on 'What YOU Can Do'!"



We hope that you'll take advantage of the webinar recordings below and stay up to date on Know Your Neighbor initiatives. For more information, contact ING's Interfaith Coordinator Kate Chance at