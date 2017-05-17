Will Greece turn the page?

By JOHANNA TREECK, Politico.eu

After seven years of crisis, Greece may finally be ready to turn the page on the eurozone’s darkest chapter.

Economic activity is poised to pick up and among Greek policymakers and businessmen, a new sense of optimism is emerging. But Athens and its creditors must still tie up loose ends in the country’s €86 billion bailout program at the Eurogroup meeting on May 22. For the Greek economy, any last-minute plot twists mean its nightmare will continue.

“The Greek economy is at a turning point,” Yannis Stournaras, head of the Greek central bank, told POLITICO in an interview. “I am more optimistic now, but … cautiously optimistic, given the mistakes that have often been made in the past both by the Greek side and by Greece’s creditors.”

Greece was at a similar tipping point in 2014, when the economy had returned to growth and the country successfully tapped bond markets to raise funds. But the green shoots withered quickly, when Yanis Varoufakis entered the stage as finance minister to play political poker with the creditors and lost spectacularly in July 2015.

Ahead of next week’s eurozone ministerial gathering in Brussels, the Greek parliament on Thursday will vote on the latest set of reform measures that will clear the way for the conclusion of the creditors’ “second review” of the bailout package. The Greeks hope that this will then pave the way for an agreement on debt relief and more fiscal leeway, at last putting the country on a path to normality — even as transport workers, doctors, and civil servants opposed to further austerity went on a nationwide strike on Wednesday.