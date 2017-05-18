Donald Trump’s new deal for the Middle East

By Danielle Pletka, American Enterprise Institute

Amidst the Washington intel-Comey-Russia feeding frenzy, one might hardly blame Donald Trump for longing for the relative stability of the Middle East.

Okay, I’m kidding, but the reality is that Trump has enormous opportunities in the region, and while there is little that can happen in Saudi Arabia (or Jerusalem or Rome) that will transform the man himself, there is much that can happen to transform a region that has bedeviled presidents for decades.

Trump hopes to usher in a new era of Arab cooperation. Well, maybe. But for the first time in many years, it’s true that the Sunni Arab world is focused on practical and achievable goals for itself and for the Middle East. And those goals are, finally, shared by a president who isn’t distracted by grand ideas (sigh), ideology (phew), or practical constraints like petty regional competition. Donald Trump wants to do the deal. What should its elements be?

Rolling back the aggression of the Islamic Republic of Iran from Yemen to Bahrain to Iraq to Syria. This is a worthy effort, and Arab Sunni focus on the Persian menace, overstated and oversimplified as it might be, is all to the good. Iran has had a free ride for too long. And the corollary to this must be to edge Russia out of the region; Russia doesn’t have the resources to sustain efforts in Libya, Egypt, Syria and elsewhere around the Mediterranean. Let’s raise the costs to Moscow.

Harnessing the power of the US military and local and regional forces to defeat ISIS and al Qaeda. As we learned once in Iraq, Arabs and Kurds forced to live under Islamist extremists don’t like it, and can be galvanized to fight this evil with support, training, US troops and genuine commitment.

Stabilizing the unstable governments of the region. This is the most underdeveloped of the necessary elements if the United States is not once again to be dragged into conflict in the Middle East. What will happen in Mosul once ISIS is gone? Raqqa? What about throughout Yemen if the Houthis are squashed and al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula meets its match? Regional governments need a plan, and we need to support it.

Reorienting the Israeli relationship with the Arab world. This has been long in coming, and to quote a Gulf leader I met with recently, “we have supported the Palestinians for years, and what have they done for us?” The right choice is not to abandon the Palestinian cause; it is to incentivize both Israel and the Palestinians towards a new and different set of relationships with parameters agreed upon by all. Finally, many (though not all, ahem Qatar) of the Palestinians’ financiers have twigged to the fact that Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and even Fatah appear to work for someone other than the Palestinian people. They’re sick of it. Good.

Fixing Syria. Yes, the best for last. There are solutions to Syria (see my colleague Fred Kagan’s work), but there are no cheats or silver bullets. Russia and Iran won’t do it. Saudi and the UAE won’t either. This requires US leadership and follow through. Trump will not be eager, but should he set the other pieces (above) in place, he will be able to push through a sustainable end game that ousts Assad and Iran and al Qaeda and ISIS from Syria. Bless him if he cares enough to stay the course.

There are traps aplenty waiting for the new president. The lure of easy labels (designating the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist group); the siren song of the Sunni vs Shiite narrative, rather than understanding the drivers of conflict; Arab failure to deliver on promises despite ambitions (see: Yemen); the businessman’s false notion that deals (see: arms sales) represent military commitment or loyalty; and so many, many more.

But Trump can do real good if he sticks to a plan, measures our own commitments and the commitments of our partners, and follows through. Inshallah things will get better.