Canadian senators campaigning for the recognition of the Pontian Greek Genocide

Canadian senators campaigning for the recognition of the Pontian Greek Genocide

Senators Pana Merchant and…

Israel's game with Trump

Israel's game with Trump

Trump's “new era”…

Open Letter to the President of the Republic of Turkey R. T. Erdogan

Open Letter to the President of the Republic of Turkey R. T. Erdogan

Tα πρώτα διατάγματα του Τραμπ αλλάζουν τα δεδομένα

Tα πρώτα διατάγματα του Τραμπ αλλάζουν τα δεδομένα

Πιστός στο προεκλογικό "συμβόλαιό του με τους…

Trump vs Erdogan: the IMbalance of power and the ongoing battle

Trump vs Erdogan: the IMbalance of power and the ongoing battle

Trump may…

Priebus: I'd love to see the day that the President of theUntied States shows up in Constantinople, at the Patriarchate

Priebus: I'd love to see the day that the President of theUntied States shows up in Constantinople, at the Patriarchate

Remarks by White House Chief…

The future of "Turkish Stream"

The future of "Turkish Stream"

Russia…

Trump is facing its most significant test days before taking office

Trump is facing its most significant test days before taking office

Will he succeed as a…

The Trump agenda on Russia: A former diplomat reveals the secrets

The Trump agenda on Russia: A former diplomat reveals the secrets

Is Trump…

Frontpage Slideshow | Copyright © 2006-2011 JoomlaWorks Ltd.

﻿
  • PDF
    • Εκτύπωση

    Greek scientist offers hope in HIV research

    Καταχωρήθηκε από τον/την loukaskoutsikos on . Δημοσιεύθηκε στο Articles

    A Promising Study Reveals New Hope For An HIV Cure

    Greek Scientist Heads Team that Developed HIV-Fighting Antibody

    Researchers, led by Dr. Constantinos Petrovas of the Immunology Laboratory of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), have developed an antibody that enhances the power of the immunity system and can kill hidden cells infected by the HIV virus.

    The research results have been published in the American medical journal “Science Translational Medicine”.
    Petrovas spoke to Athens News Agency explaining that “the HIV virus infects immune system cells (CD4 T) in specific regions of the lymph nodes, which can cause latent infection outbreaks. Our work shows that chronic infection with HIV, even in people receiving anti-retroviral therapy, cells of the immune system armed with the ability to kill cells infected with HIV, i.e. cells killer (CD8 T), have increased presence in these regions.”

    “Our findings,” he added, “show that appropriate intervention in the immunity system could trigger and orient these killer cells against HIV-infected cells, thus contributing to the efforts for effective elimination of the virus.”

    The next step is to thoroughly study the effect of the antibody at various stages of HIV infection. The researchers hope to develop a new therapeutic strategy type “shock-and-kill” which will be used in patients undergoing combined antiretroviral therapy for a long time.

    Dr. Petrovas graduated from the Medical School of Athens, from where he received his doctorate on immunology and HIV. Then he conducted postdoctoral research at the Department of Biochemistry at the University of Boston and the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at Drexel University. For 15 years he has conducted research on the pathogenesis of HIV and its family member SIV. Since 2005 he has been a researcher at NIAID.

    Source

    Σύνδεση