Classic Greek tragedies awfully similar to today’s politics

Retellings of the great ancient tragedies are trending with writers including Kamila Shamsie, Colm Toibin and David Vann taking up the challenge.

By MIKE DOHERTY, Special to the Star

If anyone can help us understand the bewildering times we’re living in, it’s the ancient Greeks. At least, that’s the idea behind a cluster of recent books that rewrite or re-envision stories from a time and place that’s often viewed as the bedrock of Western civilization. Among the legends being revisited this year are: the gruesome tale of murderous mother Medea (in U.S. writer David Vann’s Bright Air Black), the family revenge tragedy of Orestes (Irish writer Colm Toibin’s House of Names), the forbidden mourning of Antigone (Pakistani/U.K. writer Kamila Shamsie’s Home Fire, longlisted for this year’s Booker Prize) and the epic voyage of Odysseus (U.S. writer/critic Daniel Mendelsohn’s memoir An Odyssey). Why should such stories, which predate so many seismic societal changes, from the Renaissance to the internet, be so relevant now? “Human nature is essentially unchanged since probably the caveman,” argues Mendelsohn, who teaches classics at Bard College in New York state. When we read the likes of Homer, Sophocles and Euripides, “we recognize ourselves with a bit of a shock.” What’s more, we’re wrestling with many of the same issues as the ancient Greeks. The in-fighting and hotheaded decision-making in Greek legends and tragedies, for instance, will seem familiar to anyone who follows current U.S. politics. In this light, the idea that Western history is a narrative of continuous progress seems daft. “North America and Western Europe spent several decades living in a really unnatural state, where you could believe there wouldn’t be terrible wars, and democracy was here to stay,” says the Karachi-born Shamsie. “The rest of the world has never had that. We always needed something to help us know how to live in the darkness. Greek tragedies look at the darkness and place you right within it.”