Trump accuses Obama for pulling the strings

Trump thins that "Obama' people are behind many leaks"

Donald Trump believes Obama behind White House leaks plaguing his administration

Barack Obama is no longer in the White House, but Donald Trump thinks the ex-president may still be calling some shots.

President Trump believes Obama is behind the many leaks within his administration and responsible for the angry Americans confronting Republicans at town hall meetings around the country.

"I think that President Obama is behind it because his people are certainly behind it,” Trump said in a clip of a Fox & Friends interview to air Tuesday.

“And some of the leaks possibly come from that group, which are really serious because they are very bad in terms of national security. But ... in terms of him being behind things, that's politics. And it will probably continue,” Trump said in the clip, released Monday night by CNN.

Kellyanne Conway photographed getting comfortable in Oval Office

The Fox & Friends interviewer also asked Trump if he felt Obama was stirring up the irate crowds and Republican gatherings.

Trump was asked in an interview on Fox News' "Fox and Friends" if he believed Obama was responsible for the town hall protests against Republicans this month.

“It turns out his organization seems to do a lot of these organizing to some of the protests that these Republicans are seeing around the country against you. Do you believe President Obama is behind it and if he is, is that a violation of the so-called unsaid presidents' code?" the Fox journalist asked.

“I think he is behind it. I also think it is politics, that's the way it is,” Trump replied.

One group that was formed out of Obama’s campaign has been part of a grassroots effort to organize around GOP town halls, CNN noted.

Organizing for Action has been working with Service Employees International Union, MoveOn.org and the Center for American Progress to teach Americans how to protest Republican political agendas.

Source