Amnesty slams Turkey for mass dismissals after failed coup

By DW

Human rights watchdog Amnesty International has accused Turkey of 'arbitary dismissals' in a series of purges since last year's failed coup. More than 100,000 public sector workers have lost their jobs, its report says.

Amnesty International criticized mass sackings of public sector workers in Turkey in the wake of last July's attempted coup, with a report issued on Monday saying that the dismissals were "carried out arbitrarily on the basis of vague and generalized grounds."

The report said that the scale of the sackings, and the fact that trade unionists, political and human rights actitivists and government critics were among those fired from their positions, "increase[d] concerns that a great many dismissals were arbitrary, unfair and/or politically motivated."

Since the failed coup, Ankara has dismissed more than 100,000 public sector workers under state-of-emergency regulations. According to the report, they have affected members of the armed forces, police officers, teachers, doctors, academics and people working at all levels of central and local government.