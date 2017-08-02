Pan-Macedonian Association USA: Liberation and state of law in Cypriot democracy

Resolution

The Pan-Macedonian Association of USA in a duly convened meeting at its 71st National Convention held from July 23 to 26, 2017 at Alexandreion in Litohoro Pieria, decided the following:

(1) Macedonians recall that since its establishment in 1960 the Republic of Cyprus and its citizens have been the victims of various forms of division, segregation and interference by foreign states.



(2) Macedonians unreservedly condemn the two Turkish invasions of the Republic of Cyprus in 1974 and the subsequent Turkish occupation as well as ethno-religious cleansing and colonization of 36 per cent of its territory and 57 per cent of its coastline.



(3) Macedonians unreservedly condemn the orchestrated post-1974 Turkish endeavor to de facto de-Hellenise the Turkish-occupied parts of the Republic of Cyprus, for example by the arbitrary changes to many geographical names.



(4) Macedonians unreservedly condemn the orchestrated post-1974 Turkish endeavour to de facto de-Christianise the Turkish-occupied parts of the Republic of Cyprus, for example by the arbitrary conversion of churches into mosques, the theft of icons and the desecration of cemeteries.

(5) Macedonians unreservedly condemn any attempt to legalize the unlawful and segregationist state of affairs in the Turkish-occupied parts of the Republic of Cyprus, for example by means of a settlement based on the proposed ‘bi-communal, bi-zonal federation’.

(6) Macedonians call for the future of the Republic of Cyprus to be founded on the rule of law, the cherished principles of freedom, ethics, justice, humanity and democracy and the concepts of unity, integration and territorial integrity.



To conclude, Macedonians look forward to the day when the Republic of Cyprus will be free, democratic, united and devoid of all troops from Turkey and all illegal colonists.